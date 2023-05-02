Report: Chris Paul likely out for Suns in Games 3-5 against Nuggets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - The injury bug has hit the Point God. According to reports from The Athletic, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will be out for at least a week. That means he’ll likely miss Games 3-5 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. Reports say Paul got a MRI on his groin on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Paul left Game 2 on Monday night in the third quarter with groin tightness. Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room. “He couldn’t push off of it or anything,” Suns head coach Monty Williams explained on Monday night. The Suns lost Game 2 and are down in the series 2-0.

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action. “I mean, it’s an unfortunate event, obviously,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “All we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he’s out or if he’s out. We’ll just take it from there.” Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.