Puppy kisses and questions, Ashton gets day to learn about dogs while seeking forever home

Finding Forever heads to Tucson to meet deserving kids in foster care
This kind 10-year-old loves dogs and has grown up with them most of his life. Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In this week’s Finding Forever, where we introduce you to loving foster children looking for a home, we head down to Tucson.

There are amazing children in foster care all over Arizona, and the story was no different when we met Ashton. This kind 10-year-old loves dogs and has grown up with them most of his life.

“She likes tennis balls and squeaky balls,” he told Arizona’s Family reporter Ian Schwartz while strolling the aisle of The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

“Alright, Ashton, let’s go in and see the puppies,” said John Steffens, Park Place PAWSH store supervisor. He was kind enough to open the store early for Ashton so he see could see a new liter of Heeler puppies.

“Which one is the youngest?” Ashton asked as the tiny puppies crawled about. He had plenty of questions for John, making sure to make time for an abundance of puppy kisses.

Ashton is easy to talk to and told me he has all sorts of hobbies. “Skateboarding, origami and basketball,” he said.

He told me paper planes are something he’s pretty good at, sending them as far as some people can throw a football. He boasted he threw one 115 feet!

When it comes to finding a loving home, Aston’s perfect day with the family is what any kid wants. “Wake up, eat breakfast in the morning, play outside during the day,” he said. “And in the evening, just eat dinner and go to bed.” If you can do that and give unconditional love mixed with some patience, then Ashton would make a wonderful addition to any family looking to make a positive difference for foster children.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Ashton or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

