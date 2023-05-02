Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus hosting 3 upcoming concerts before European tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus is Arizona’s longest-standing, continuously performing choral arts organization that is hosting three concerts in preparation of its upcoming European tour.

The chorus is in its 94th season and will be performing a variety of “Songs from Home” that you know and love such as spirituals, folk music, and more. The list of concert lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, May 2. 7:30 p.m. at Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E. Main St., Mesa - Call the box office for availability.

Sunday, May 7. 3 p.m. at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley

Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under can attend for free. All tickets can be found here. From June 1-11, Orpheus will be performing in Vienna, Prague, and Salzburg as part of its “Songs from Home” spring concert series.