110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus hosting 3 upcoming concerts before European tour

The chorus is in its 94th season and will be performing a variety of “Songs from Home” that you...
The chorus is in its 94th season and will be performing a variety of “Songs from Home” that you know and love.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus is Arizona’s longest-standing, continuously performing choral arts organization that is hosting three concerts in preparation of its upcoming European tour.

The chorus is in its 94th season and will be performing a variety of “Songs from Home” that you know and love such as spirituals, folk music, and more. The list of concert lineup is as follows:

  • Tuesday, May 2. 7:30 p.m. at Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E. Main St., Mesa - Call the box office for availability.
  • Sunday, May 7. 3 p.m. at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley

Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Children 12 and under can attend for free. All tickets can be found here. From June 1-11, Orpheus will be performing in Vienna, Prague, and Salzburg as part of its “Songs from Home” spring concert series.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

The band will perform five albums every night of their 35-date tour!
Jonas Brothers head to Phoenix this fall on 2023 US tour
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines discounts All-You-Can-Fly summer pass to $499
Shift Kitchen and Bar in Flagstaff
Big things are happening at Shift Kitchen + Bar in Flagstaff, including huge honor for chef
Arizona Highways TV
The Colorado River offers unique workout in Yuma