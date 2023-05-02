110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix 12-year-old suffers sudden cardiac arrest due to genetic heart condition

According to the NIH, nine out of every ten sudden cardiac arrests that happen outside a hospital are deadly.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One Phoenix father is calling on parents to have their children tested for genetic heart conditions. Last week Matt Midkliff’s daughter suffered a sudden cardiac arrest just minutes into soccer practice.

Usually, these tests aren’t covered by insurance, but one Valley nonprofit is making them accessible. “It’s a big step relative to where we were three days ago, even 12 hours ago,” said Midkliff. Today, his daughter Pyper is beating the odds. “As of the last hour, she’s talking, asking questions,” he said. Pyper has a genetic heart condition. It’s something she was born with. But until her life-altering event went undiagnosed. Not detectable even in sports, her physicals.

“23,000 children in our country die every year. You don’t want it to be yours. Get their hearts checked,” said Sharon Bates, founder of the Anthony Bates Foundation. Bates lost her son, Anthony, to a sudden cardiac arrest 23 years ago. At the time, Anthony was playing football for Kansas State. “He just finished a workout in the summer at the weight room and got in his car and had a sudden cardiac arrest,” Bates said.

Since his passing, she’s made it her mission to provide affordable heart screening for young athletes like Pyper. “It doesn’t always show up on an EKG, that’s why the ultrasound is so important to heart screenings. If they went to a doctor or a hospital for a heart screening, it would be $2500 out of pocket for a heart screening and our doctors don’t charge us for reviewing our screening results which help us keep our screenings really low,” she said.

Bates provides life-saving answers for only $40. The Anthony Bates Foundation says that 1 out of every 7 people screened has a heart issue, and 1 in every 40 screened has one that could be life-threatening.

Pyper is alive and doing well, thanks to a teammate’s mom, who quickly jumped into action and performed life-saving CPR. “It’s a really great idea to get certified but it’s what saved my kids life without a doubt,” Midkiff said.

According to the NIH, nine out of every ten sudden cardiac arrests that happen outside a hospital are deadly. Phoenix Children’s Hospital says it’s typically quality CPR, like what Pyper got, that will determine whether someone lives or dies. If you would like to get CPR certified, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Phoenix father pushes parents to get kids' heart screened
She was booked on one count of unlawful imprisonment.
Phoenix mom accused of chaining son to bed after argument about fentanyl pills
The CDC report showed that Maricopa County had the most cases of the virus than any other...
Maricopa County records highest West Nile Virus outbreak in 2021, CDC says
More seniors with dementia ending up homeless in Phoenix area