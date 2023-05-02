110 ° Day Contest
Passenger dead after car falls 300 feet off cliff near Tortilla Flat

DPS has not said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
DPS has not said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TORTILLA FLAT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a car fell 300 feet off State Route 88 near Tortilla Flat on Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the single-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. DPS says a person was driving along a curve of SR 88 when they crossed the lanes and rolled 300 feet to the bottom of a canyon. The passenger, 21-year-old Daniel Christopher Curcio-Kennedy, of Gilbert, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital. DPS has not said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

