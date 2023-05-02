Number of eviction filings in Maricopa County remains strong

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts show that the number of eviction filings are still up despite previously slowing down earlier this year.

About 6,340 evictions were filed in April, compared to about 5,800 that were filed each month in February and March. It’s important to note that not every filing equals an actual eviction. In some cases, tenants pay their back-due rent or make another arrangement with the court.

So far this year, the county has sealed about 5,500 evictions, which they say represents roughly 22% of all filings in 2023.

Arizona’s Family reported last October that evictions hit a 13-year high while the Valley experienced one of the highest rates of inflation. New data, however, is showing that rent prices are trending downward, although not to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.