110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Number of eviction filings in Maricopa County remains strong

Evictions are back to 2019 levels for Maricopa County.
Evictions are back to 2019 levels for Maricopa County.(Pexels)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts show that the number of eviction filings are still up despite previously slowing down earlier this year.

About 6,340 evictions were filed in April, compared to about 5,800 that were filed each month in February and March. It’s important to note that not every filing equals an actual eviction. In some cases, tenants pay their back-due rent or make another arrangement with the court.

So far this year, the county has sealed about 5,500 evictions, which they say represents roughly 22% of all filings in 2023.

Arizona’s Family reported last October that evictions hit a 13-year high while the Valley experienced one of the highest rates of inflation. New data, however, is showing that rent prices are trending downward, although not to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

An EV was submerged in a dumpster in Tolleson (left) to extinguish a fire while Phoenix...
Crews in Phoenix, Tolleson fight separate fires involving electric cars
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines discounts All-You-Can-Fly summer pass to $499
Poolside view of recently unveiled 11-story Sunrise tower rises 150 feet over the desert...
Gila River Resorts & Casinos hosting summer job fair; 600 positions available
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May