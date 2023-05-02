110 ° Day Contest
Mesa-Gateway airtanker base gearing up for wildfire season in Arizona

The target elevation for a drop is about 180 feet, and pilots can fly up to eight hours a day and make multiple trips.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time this year, an airtanker has touched down in Maricopa County after fighting fires in other states. A pilot of a BAE-146 says they started the season about nine days ago.

So far, he’s been in Sierra Vista, Arizona, western New Mexico and just north of Los Angeles. But he says Arizona’s terrain presents different challenges. “In the desert southwest, it’s always hot. It’s always windy, it’s always turbulent, so those are always challenges,” pilot Jared Testa said.

Mesa-Gateway Airtanker Base has been open since April 15, ready for tankers. But for Chris Price, the base manager, says Monday is the tanker’s first time in the Phoenix area. “With the season being the way that it is with it being little water and having a lot of green, we in the southwest haven’t had the need really yet for these airtankers,” he said.

When the call comes in, this crew is ready within minutes. “When the base notifies us of a call and dispatch for us, we come out and get the plane, fire up. Loader then start loading the retardant, and within 15 minutes of that first call where in the air are on our way to the runway,” Testa said.

They say the base is a good central location. With fire danger and red flag warnings picking up for the season, they know it’s a matter of time before firefighters call asking to use these national resources. “We’re all here on the aviation side to support firefighters on the ground. So, it’s a team effort with firefighters on the ground, tanker pilots, air attack pilots, helicopter pilots, and everybody out there. It’s an absolute team effort,” Testa said.

The target elevation for a drop is about 180 feet, and pilots can fly up to eight hours a day and make multiple trips. “I’ve done at least 16 a day, and we’re on duty up to 14 hours in a day,” he said.

Price said the regional and national office decided to start putting those resources out into the Southwest and spreading them around to be ready for fire season. “It came out of California and was doing some fires over there and then now starting to disperse back into the Southwest where we’re getting our fire danger is starting to go up with red flag warnings,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

