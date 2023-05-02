Man hospitalized after early morning shooting near Mesa elementary school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded to a shooting near Alta Vista and McClellan, not far from Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary School. Officers arrived and found a man with a less severe gunshot wound. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Detectives say they are working on releasing a suspect description.

No other information was immediately available.

