Man hospitalized after early morning shooting near Mesa elementary school

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning in Mesa.

Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded to a shooting near Alta Vista and McClellan, not far from Ramon S. Mendoza Elementary School. Officers arrived and found a man with a less severe gunshot wound. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Detectives say they are working on releasing a suspect description.

No other information was immediately available.

