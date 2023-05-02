Legacy Park owners file for bankruptcy; venue is now for sale

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state of the Mesa’s historic Legacy Park sports and entertainment complex remains in limbo as the owners of the property have now filed for bankruptcy. Legacy Cares, Inc., which runs the venue formally known as Ball Bank Park, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to continue business as normal for the foreseeable future.

“Legacy Cares’ goal is to preserve this landmark facility so it can continue to serve the community for many years to come. Legacy Cares intends to use this process to protect and support the Park’s business operations and address Legacy Cares’ debt obligations while working towards an orderly and efficient possible sale of Legacy Cares’ assets in a manner that maximizes their value.” said Douglas Moss, President of Legacy Cares, Inc.

At this time, events are scheduled to run through 2030, and the company plans to follow through with those commitments by announcing new management as it seeks a new owner for the Park.

In a press release, park owners said that Legacy Park surpassed more than 4.3 million visitors in 2022, with over 1.9 million visitors so far in 2023.

