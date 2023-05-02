Inmate convicted for murder of Maricopa County detention officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been found guilty of manslaughter for the attack and killing of a Maricopa County detention officer over three years ago. On Monday, MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Daniel Davitt was convicted for the 2019 murder of Officer Gene “Jim” Lee. Davitt will be sentenced on June 2. Due to his six prior felony convictions, the court is looking to sentence Davitt between 15 to 30 years in jail.

On Oct. 30, 2019, 64-year-old Lee was attacked and choked by Davitt. The inmate then swept Lee’s legs from under him and hit his head on the floor, losing consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Davitt filed a claim after the attack, accusing Lee of sexual harassment for looking at his genitals in a restroom in Dec. 2018, nearly a year before the violent attack. However, the claim was investigated, and Penzone said no evidence was found.

At the time of the attack, Davitt was in jail for child molestation charges. In Jan. 2020, Officer Lee was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor for his dedication to his job.

