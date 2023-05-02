Gila River Resorts & Casinos hosting summer job fair; 700 positions available
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Need a summer job? Gila River Resorts & Casinos is getting ready for a sensational summer at its properties and is looking to fill approximately 700 positions. According to the resort owner, these new and existing roles are available at all four locations including the Lone Butte, Wild Horse Pass, Vee Quiva and the upcoming Santan Mountain Casino.
“With the opportunity to hire and train 700 new team members, it was only natural to elevate the experience by upgrading our technology with a fun and unique program,” said Dominic Orozco, president and CMO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “The virtual reality program gives us the opportunity to teach Gila River’s mission, history and values through a memorable and innovative experience. We couldn’t be more excited for the Santan Mountain grand opening and to welcome new Moment Makers to the Gila River family.”
Those interested in applying should learn more and fill out an application at WorkAtGila.com
May Schedule:
- May 2, 12-4 p.m., Wild Horse Pass Corporate Center, 5350 N. 48th Street Suite 130, Chandler, AZ 85226
- May 4, 12-4 p.m., Shelde Building, 5718 W. North Loop Road Chandler, AZ 85226
- May 6, 12-4 p.m., District Three, Boys & Girls Club, 116 S. Holly Street Sacaton, AZ 85147
- May 9, 12-4 p.m., District Four Service Center, 1510 W. Sesame Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147
- May 12, 12-4 p.m., District Two Service Center Multipurpose Room, 8070 Park Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147
- May 13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Arizona Forum, 2301 S. Stearman Road Chandler, AZ 85286
- May 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gila River Resorts & Casinos, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85226
- May 18, 12-4 p.m., District Three Service Center, 18 E. Pima Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147
- May 20, 12-4 p.m., District Six Service Center 5230 St. Johns Road, Laveen Village, AZ 85339
- May 22, 1-4 p.m., District Seven Service Center Gymnasium, 8035 S. 83rd Ave., Laveen Village, AZ 85339
- May 23, 12-4 p.m., District Four Service Center, 1510 W. Sesame Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147
- May 24, 12-4 p.m., Central Arizona College 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ 85128
- May 25, 12-4 p.m., District Five Gymnasium 3456 W. Casa Blanca Road, Bapchule, AZ 85121
- May 27, 12-4 p.m., Community Recreation Center, 1905 N. Peart Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- May 29, 12-4 p.m., Chandler - Gilbert Community College, 2626 E. Pecos Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
- May 30, 12-4 p.m., District Four Service Center, 1510 W. Sesame Street, Sacaton, AZ 85147
