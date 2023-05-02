110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Frontier Airlines discounts All-You-Can-Fly summer pass to $499

The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in window opens at no additional cost.(Frontier Airlines)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is once again offering its introductory rate of $499 for its “GoWild! Summer Pass” which is valid for travel from now through Sept. 30, 2023.

More than 70 destinations are available through the airline including international cities in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Passholders will only need to pay taxes and fees, and blackout dates do apply. Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat selection. Another detail worth noting: travel won’t be confirmed until one day prior to departure for domestic travel and 10 days prior to departure for international flights.

“At Frontier, we are committed to making travel affordable and there is no better value in the industry for leisure travel than the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” said senior vice president Daniel Shurz,. “Since we launched the pass three weeks ago, many GoWild! pass holders have already taken multiple trips for reasons ranging from visits with family and friends to spontaneous day trips, to exploring new destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond. This is why we are expanding our offer and temporarily dropping the price so more people can take advantage of this new way of flying.”

The airline says now through May 16, the advance reservation window is being lifted. “For bookings made May 17 onward, pass holders may continue to make reservations using their GoWild! Pass under the standard booking window and program terms,” Frontier explained.

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

Shift Kitchen and Bar in Flagstaff
Big things are happening at Shift Kitchen + Bar in Flagstaff, including huge honor for chef
Arizona Highways TV
The Colorado River offers unique workout in Yuma
AP Photo -- Steven Tyler
Aerosmith announces ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour with Phoenix stop
Havasu Falls (Source: AZ Corporation Commission)
Havasupai Falls reopens after three years