Domestic violence suspect accused of torturing, drowning girlfriend’s kitten in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence suspect is accused of beating his girlfriend and brutally torturing and drowning her kitten in Mesa on Monday. Police were called to a home after a woman said her aunt and aunt’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Nestor Rodriguez, were arguing and fighting. The caller said Rodriguez threatened to shoot police officers if they showed up, investigators said. Officers arrived at the home and found Rodriguez and the victim in the doorway. Court documents say the victim was crying, frantic and had a large injury on her leg.

Officers spoke to the victim’s niece, who was the one to call 911. She reportedly told officers she received several texts from the victim saying, “911″ before driving to the home. She arrived to find Rodriguez screaming and saying, “The cat’s dead,” police said. The niece saw a dead, wet kitten in the sink and tried calling 911. However, court paperwork says Rodriguez screamed in her face, threw her phone against a wall and blocked the front door so neither woman could leave. The niece escaped through a side door and ran to a nearby house to call 911.

Court documents say the victim and Rodriguez were in a relationship for several months, but he hit her several times over the past few weeks. She told police she and Rodriguez got into an argument when she said she was going to leave. However, investigators said that Rodriguez then screamed in her face and slapped and dragged her by her hair. He then tortured, drowned and killed the kitten while threatening her if she tried to leave, police said. The victim then texted her niece, asking her to call 911 before Rodriguez took her phone.

Investigators say Rodriguez also beat the victim with a metal object, causing the injury to her leg. The victim told police Rodriguez struck her so hard the item broke, according to court paperwork. He was taken into custody and refused to speak to police. His loaded gun was found on the couch in the living room, police said.

Police say Rodriguez has a violent criminal history and was also previously arrested in Texas and Florida. He was booked on three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, one count of possession of a deadly weapon, one count of animal cruelty, two counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault and two counts of interfering with an emergency.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.