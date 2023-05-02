Crews in Phoenix, Tolleson fight separate fires involving electric cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a busy morning for firefighters in both Phoenix and Tolleson as crews battled separate fires involving electric vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Tolleson firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the report of an electric car fire inside a building at Manheim Auto Auction near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a Chevy Bolt inside the auto shop.

They worked to remove the car from the shop and placed it inside a large dumpster. Firefighters then filled the dumpster with water, submerging the car to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt and no other damage was reported.

A short time later, Phoenix firefighters were called to a similar report of an electric vehicle on fire inside a building near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. It was extinguished about an hour later, but other information was not immediately available.

Crews have extinguished an Electric Vehicle fire that was located inside a commercial structure. Firefighters are currently working on extracting the car from the building. pic.twitter.com/UxThrQw5Ia — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 2, 2023

In late February, a Tesla caught fire after hitting a building in Scottsdale. The car burst into flames again hours later as it was being towed.

