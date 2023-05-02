110 ° Day Contest
Crews in Phoenix, Tolleson fight separate fires involving electric cars

An EV was submerged in a dumpster in Tolleson (left) to extinguish a fire while Phoenix...
An EV was submerged in a dumpster in Tolleson (left) to extinguish a fire while Phoenix firefighters were also called to a similar fire (right) Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a busy morning for firefighters in both Phoenix and Tolleson as crews battled separate fires involving electric vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Tolleson firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the report of an electric car fire inside a building at Manheim Auto Auction near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a Chevy Bolt inside the auto shop.

They worked to remove the car from the shop and placed it inside a large dumpster. Firefighters then filled the dumpster with water, submerging the car to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt and no other damage was reported.

A short time later, Phoenix firefighters were called to a similar report of an electric vehicle on fire inside a building near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. It was extinguished about an hour later, but other information was not immediately available.

In late February, a Tesla caught fire after hitting a building in Scottsdale. The car burst into flames again hours later as it was being towed.

