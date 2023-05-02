Crews in Phoenix, Tolleson fight separate fires involving electric cars
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a busy morning for firefighters in both Phoenix and Tolleson as crews battled separate fires involving electric vehicles on Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., Tolleson firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the report of an electric car fire inside a building at Manheim Auto Auction near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a Chevy Bolt inside the auto shop.
They worked to remove the car from the shop and placed it inside a large dumpster. Firefighters then filled the dumpster with water, submerging the car to extinguish the fire. No one was hurt and no other damage was reported.
A short time later, Phoenix firefighters were called to a similar report of an electric vehicle on fire inside a building near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. It was extinguished about an hour later, but other information was not immediately available.
In late February, a Tesla caught fire after hitting a building in Scottsdale. The car burst into flames again hours later as it was being towed.
