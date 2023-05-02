Cool down on the way for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and a high of 90 degrees in the Valley today. That’s about normal for this time of year in Phoenix but cooler than where we’ve been in recent days. Winds should be a bit lighter today but afternoon and evening breezes up to 15 miles per hour are still possible.

Tomorrow will be slightly windier and a big cool down arrives Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. That’s about 10 degrees below average. Winds will also pick up again tomorrow, with southerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour.

As an area of low pressure comes onshore in California and pushes across the west, a few showers and even isolated thunderstorms are possible in Northern Arizona Thursday. The Valley will stay dry.

Temperatures will slowly warm over the weekend with the mid-80s likely Saturday and a high of about 90 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.