Cinco De Mayo celebrations in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s annual Cinco De Mayo Festival is coming this weekend, celebrating its 30th year as Arizona’s largest and longest-running festival!

This large-scale downtown celebration will be held Sunday, May 7, from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Washington Street. There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids, giveaways, traditional food, margaritas, and so much more!

“Our 30-year history of great entertainment, food, attractions, family fun, and affordability has made Downtown CINCOPHX a community pride and treasure,” said Ray Arvizu, the president, and CEO of Arvizu Advertising.

Admission is just $5, and kids ages 10 and under are free to attend. Click here for more information about the event and VIP ticket information! Arizona’s Family is the media partner for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.