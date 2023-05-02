110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cinco De Mayo celebrations in Phoenix this weekend

There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids,...
There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids, giveaways, traditional food, margaritas, and so much more!(Storyblocks)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix’s annual Cinco De Mayo Festival is coming this weekend, celebrating its 30th year as Arizona’s largest and longest-running festival!

This large-scale downtown celebration will be held Sunday, May 7, from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Washington Street. There will be continuous live music, a car show, ballet folklorico, activities for the kids, giveaways, traditional food, margaritas, and so much more!

“Our 30-year history of great entertainment, food, attractions, family fun, and affordability has made Downtown CINCOPHX a community pride and treasure,” said Ray Arvizu, the president, and CEO of Arvizu Advertising.

Admission is just $5, and kids ages 10 and under are free to attend. Click here for more information about the event and VIP ticket information! Arizona’s Family is the media partner for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

The chorus is in its 94th season and will be performing a variety of “Songs from Home” that you...
Phoenix’s Orpheus Male Chorus hosting 3 upcoming concerts before European tour
The band will perform five albums every night of their 35-date tour!
Jonas Brothers head to Phoenix this fall on 2023 US tour
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines discounts All-You-Can-Fly summer pass to $499
Shift Kitchen and Bar in Flagstaff
Big things are happening at Shift Kitchen + Bar in Flagstaff, including huge honor for chef