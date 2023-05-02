110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Girl Scouts honored with ‘Gold Award’

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The award highlights Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who are making an impact in their communities. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By Tess Rafols
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Something Good is celebrating 22 Girl Scouts in Arizona who recently received the organization’s highest honor: “The Gold Award.”

The award highlights Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 who are making an impact in their communities. A Girl Scout earns the award by identifying and tackling issues with sustainable solutions, while driving lasting change in their communities and beyond. This year’s winners tackled prominent issues faced by their communities like establishing mental health spaces for students, fighting hunger in indigenous communities, collecting bikes and helmets for children of military families and so much more.

The award helps these Girl Scouts continue their work into the future, with more scholarship opportunities and experience when they enter the workforce.

