80s this weekend, drop in temperatures

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.
By Paul Horton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the mid 60s, that’s one degree above our average low for this time of year. This afternoon we will see high temperatures around the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts around 10 to 20 mph.

We have an area of low pressure that will move into our state from California, and the good news is we’ll finally see some cooler temperatures around here. Winds are expected to pick up again with this system, but our high temperatures will drop about 10 degrees below average.

For the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and near-perfect temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

