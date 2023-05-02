110 ° Day Contest
49th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service brings loved ones together in Phoenix

Four Arizona police officers and one constable were honored at the 49th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four Arizona police officers and one constable made the ultimate sacrifice. For that, they were honored at the 49th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.

The ceremony at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in downtown Phoenix honored those five who lost their lives while on duty. One of the five, White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez Sr., was killed during a traffic stop last June. “To see everything they’ve done for my brother, it’s just wonderful,” Adrian’s sister Sonia Felix said.

Felix says everyone loved her brother. “He was funny,” she said. “He was sarcastic. He was unique.” For Lopez’s widow Laushana, it feels like his passing happened yesterday. “I don’t know if in another year, it’ll feel different,” she said. “But it just feels very recent.”

That’s part of why Arizona Peace Officers Memorial board member Jan Blaser-Upchurch, who lost her husband John in 1990 while he was on duty, keeps doing what she can to help any survivors. “It’s a healing process,” Blaser-Upchurch said. “So for the new survivors to honor their loved one is so important.

The four officers and one constable were honored with a motorcycle procession, a riderless horse, a folded flag presentation, and a three-volley salute. But Blaser-Upchurch says more than anything, this service was a reminder that families like Lopez’s now have some new members. “Many of us that were survivors from years ago still come back,” she said. “Because you’re all a family. They aren’t alone, and it’s important for them to know that.”

As Sonia and Laushana approach a year without Lopez, they still struggle. But there’s comfort for them in knowing Lopez died living his dream. “He’s just smiling,” Laushana said. “He just said that he was going to go out big. So this is huge.” “I’m very proud of my brother,” Sonia added. “I feel proud of him. He protected his community. And he did what he loved.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

