110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Wrong coating, bad records likely to blame for deadly Coolidge pipeline explosion

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released an 11-page report on the deadly pipeline explosion that happened on the outskirts of Coolidge in August 2021.

Arizona’s Family reported back in January that Kinder Morgan, which runs the pipeline, submitted a request to federal regulators to restart the line. It was approved and restarted in mid-February. At the time, community members remained skeptical of the possible reopening of the pipeline, with Coolidge Mayor Jon Thompson saying that he’d like to see the final report before any sort of action was taken on Line 2000, which caused the deaths of a father and daughter. The family’s mother Rosalina Alvarez, suffered severe burns.

Now the federal agency leading the investigation says that the pipeline operators incorrectly recorded the coating type. The report explained that while it was noted that fusion-bonded epoxy, an industrial adhesive, was used on that section of the pipeline, it was actually spiral tape wrap. At no point, the NTSB says, was that listed in the “PODS” information system. The feds say there was also a crack in one of the seam welds that ultimately led to the pipeline’s rupture. The NTSB says records likely caused an inaccurate risk assessment for stress corrosion cracking with the wrong coating and adhesive listed in the data management system.

In December 2021, Reuters reported that Kinder Morgan had placed the damaged part of the line entirely out of service after several months as it took steps to improve safety. Those steps included improving its data analysis systems and artificial intelligence technologies. According to the outlet, flows declined from 0.8 billion cubic feet per day to 0.65 billion cubic feet. For reference, one billion cubic feet is enough natural gas for 5 million homes daily. Kinder Morgan has also been publishing an outline of its maintenance schedule for the next 12-15 months, which includes a number of items and work that was being done across the pipeline’s footprint with extensive testing throughout Arizona and the Navajo Nation. To see that report, click/tap here.

A preliminary report released in 2022 with a nearly 1,200-page docket detailed that at the time of the explosion, the gas pressure was well under the maximum levels allowed under federal regulations and had been in consistent use since 1986 when it was first used to transport crude oil.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Red Flag Warning for much of Arizona
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington delivers against the Colorado Rockies...
Guardians trade LHP Konnor Pilkington to Diamondbacks
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, California condor No. 67 takes flight in...
20 California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot.
Teen arrested after 18-year-old shot in head in Apache Junction