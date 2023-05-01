110 ° Day Contest
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting boyfriend in Tempe

Lora Flores, 38, was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting her boyfriend last Friday.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week in Tempe.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. last Friday, police say 38-year-old Lora Flores called 911 to report that she had shot her boyfriend of seven years during a fight at their home, telling the dispatcher, “I just shot him and (expletive) left.” Flores reportedly said she threw her gun out of the car, adding that she had said too much and needed to call her attorney. Before hanging up, Flores reportedly told the dispatcher that her boyfriend put hands on her that day and had “choked me the (expletive) out.”

Tempe police officers arrived at the home on Westchester Drive, near Rural and Guadalupe roads, minutes later and found a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died about an hour later. He’s since been identified as 40-year-old Korey Wilson.

Police pinged the phone Flores used to call 911 and traced it to a home in Chandler where her brother lives. Around the same time, Chandler police dispatch received a call from the suspect’s sister-in-law, who reportedly said Flores had been involved in a “domestic violence-related incident.” Officers soon arrived at the home and took Flores into custody.

Per court documents, officers noted some visible injuries on Flores’ body, but saw no evidence of any fresh wounds that would have happened that day. While serving a search warrant at the home, officers found shell casings in the kitchen and near the front door area, not far from the hallway where the man was found shot. Based on the distance, investigators believe the shooting didn’t happen in the heat of an argument and was instead consistent with premeditation.

Detectives spoke with her brother, who reportedly said that he and his wife had received text messages from Flores around noon asking her to pick up her child from school because she had been drinking. Investigators also spoke with a friend of the victim who said Wilson had been looking for a way out of the relationship due to Flores’ physical and verbal abuse. Wilson reportedly told his friend recently that if he’s found dead, it’s because Flores shot him.

Flores was booked into jail for first-degree murder.

