Woman accused of abducting 3-year-old from mall play area

Police say 33-year-old Jane Pyo is facing several charges after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at a Virginia mall.(Source: Fairfax County Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYSONS CORNER, Va. (Gray News) - Police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly abducted a 3-year-old from a play area outside a Virginia mall.

Jane Pyo, 33, faces several charges, including abduction, assault on law enforcement and trespassing, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department. She is accused of taking a 3-year-old child from an outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center, a mall in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Officers responded to the play area Thursday at 5:47 p.m. after a report of a missing child. Police say mall security cameras helped officers identify Pyo as being involved in the incident.

Police say Pyo could be seen walking toward the mall and stopping to talk to the 3-year-old before taking the child’s hand and walking into the mall. She was also allegedly seen going down an escalator with the child in her arms.

With help from mall security, officers found Pyo and the 3-year-old at Coastal Flats, a restaurant on the first floor of the mall.

Police say Pyo assaulted officers when they approached, but they were able to take her into custody. She is being held without bond.

The child, who was not hurt during the incident, was returned to their family.

