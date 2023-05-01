110 ° Day Contest
University of Arizona announces police chief, provost stepping down

Paula Balafas, hired in 2022, was the University of Arizona's first female police chief.
Paula Balafas, hired in 2022, was the University of Arizona's first female police chief.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona announced Monday, May 1, that the chief of the UA Police Department and the university provost are stepping down from these roles.

UAPD Chief Paula Balafas is out as of Monday. The university announced that former UAPD Ofc. Chris Olson, who is commander of the Oro Valley Police Department’s Field Services Division and a 31-year law enforcement veteran who has also contributed as an adjunct instructor at the university, will serve as interim UAPD chief during the search for Balafas’ replacement.

Balafas has been with UAPD since early 2022. She was the school’s first female police chief.

Liesl Folks, after four years in her leadership role of senior vice president for academic affairs and provost will remain in place through the end of the spring semester, when UA President will appoint an interim leader and begin the search for her successor. Folks will stay at the university to establish a Center for Semiconducting Manufacturing and will remain as a faculty member of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

The moves come in the wake of an independent campus safety report commissioned following the shooting death of professor Dr. Thomas Meixner last year.

UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins promised the review days after Meixner was shot on campus on Oct. 5, 2022. The full report, created by the PAX Group, can be read HERE.

In March, the UA Faculty Senate approved a vote of “no confidence” for the way Robbins and his team failed to protect Meixner.

