Two of Tempe’s oldest flower shops to merge

Watson’s Flowers and Bobbie’s Flower Shop, currently located in Tempe, said they are combining shops to provide double the quality and service for their guests.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two of the Valley’s oldest flower shops announced they will be merging to create one super state-of-the-art flower shop for customers. Watson’s Flowers and Bobbie’s Flower Shop, located in Tempe, said they are combining their stores to provide double the quality and service for the Valley.

Valley residents may be familiar with these longtime flower shops. Watson’s Flowers opened in 1927, and Bobbie’s Flowers has been around since 1949. Now that the owner of Bobbie’s Flowers is ready to retire, employees at both shops decided to merge into a brand new location near Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.

“The cool thing about bringing two teams together like this is in the flower industry, you have designers who have their own unique styles and ways of doing things. We both have staff who have done everything from working for us for decades to working for us for a few years. To bring that together creates versatility,” said Nathan Johnson, President of Watson’s Flower Shop.

The new store is expected to open in June. Both owners and staff at the flower shops are very excited about this merge and are looking forward to serving the Valley’s floral needs.

