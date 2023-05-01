Thousands cool off at Salt River as temperatures rise, over 10 medical calls made

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - April ended on a hot note in Arizona, as temperatures reached 100° in the Valley on Sunday. It’s the perfect excuse for folks to find fun ways to cool off, like tubing down the Salt River. However, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol doesn’t want tubers, paddleboarders, and kayakers to forget about safety.

Sheriff Deputy Paramedic Jim Cesolini said he has been with the Lake Patrol for nearly 20 years and knows how rough the waters can get. He said people should be extra cautious this year. “The water flow is still a little higher. Obviously, it’s not as high as it was when we had a storm drainage happening, but it’s still running pretty good right now. It’s a little bit higher than normal,” said Cesolini.

People returning to their vehicles after spending hours tubing down the river said they had a great time, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone. “It was a journey,” said Serge Golota. “Well, we all lost each other in the beginning. We hit the branches on the side. A few tubes flipped over, and we also separated a few times. The water is really fast.”

Another tuber said his girlfriend needed help. “My girlfriend actually caught a few waves, something like that, and was under water for a little bit. Some guy had to help her,” said Nathan Long.

Cesolini said he’s treated injuries from scrapes and bruises to broken bones throughout the years. He said there have unfortunately been deaths before. “Water sports are fun. Unfortunately, they can be very unforgiving,” said Cesolini.

He said, this weekend, they’ve received more than ten medical calls. A couple were for near drownings, and one was a critical heat exhaustion case. “The temperature today was already 100°. Temperatures are only going to go up, and you don’t recognize getting dehydrated because you’re feeling the cool water until the effects hit you,” said Cesolini.

He said it’s important to hydrate before and while tubing. Also, a life jacket is a must for anyone who doesn’t know how to swim. Tubers Arizona’s Family spoke with said they will bring a rope for their next visit to connect their tubes and avoid being separated.

The Salt River Tubing company employees said roughly 3,000 people went tubing over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.