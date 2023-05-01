110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Thousands cool off at Salt River as temperatures rise, over 10 medical calls made

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol doesn’t want tubers, paddleboarders, and kayakers to forget about safety.
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - April ended on a hot note in Arizona, as temperatures reached 100° in the Valley on Sunday. It’s the perfect excuse for folks to find fun ways to cool off, like tubing down the Salt River. However, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol doesn’t want tubers, paddleboarders, and kayakers to forget about safety.

Sheriff Deputy Paramedic Jim Cesolini said he has been with the Lake Patrol for nearly 20 years and knows how rough the waters can get. He said people should be extra cautious this year. “The water flow is still a little higher. Obviously, it’s not as high as it was when we had a storm drainage happening, but it’s still running pretty good right now. It’s a little bit higher than normal,” said Cesolini.

People returning to their vehicles after spending hours tubing down the river said they had a great time, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone. “It was a journey,” said Serge Golota. “Well, we all lost each other in the beginning. We hit the branches on the side. A few tubes flipped over, and we also separated a few times. The water is really fast.”

Another tuber said his girlfriend needed help. “My girlfriend actually caught a few waves, something like that, and was under water for a little bit. Some guy had to help her,” said Nathan Long.

Cesolini said he’s treated injuries from scrapes and bruises to broken bones throughout the years. He said there have unfortunately been deaths before. “Water sports are fun. Unfortunately, they can be very unforgiving,” said Cesolini.

He said, this weekend, they’ve received more than ten medical calls. A couple were for near drownings, and one was a critical heat exhaustion case. “The temperature today was already 100°. Temperatures are only going to go up, and you don’t recognize getting dehydrated because you’re feeling the cool water until the effects hit you,” said Cesolini.

He said it’s important to hydrate before and while tubing. Also, a life jacket is a must for anyone who doesn’t know how to swim. Tubers Arizona’s Family spoke with said they will bring a rope for their next visit to connect their tubes and avoid being separated.

The Salt River Tubing company employees said roughly 3,000 people went tubing over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes

Latest News

A quick trip to Scottsdale from Florida took a turn last November when Dan and Jessica Stites...
Florida couple visiting Scottsdale relives being hit by police officer
Couple visiting relives getting hit by Scottsdale police officer
Tubers cool off in Salt River as temps hit 100
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids in Buckeye