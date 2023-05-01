Teen arrested after 18-year-old shot in head in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — An 18-year-old is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being shot at a home in Apache Junction over the weekend.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Warner Drive, near Broadway and Meridian roads. They arrived to find a young man with a gunshot wound to the head, who was rushed to a hospital. His identity has not been released.

During the investigation, police learned that four people showed up at the 18-year-old’s home and started fighting. During the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The four suspects then reportedly drove to a home in Mesa, where one of them called police to report what happened.

Officers have since arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Apache Junction police at (480) 982-8260.

