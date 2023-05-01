110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Small Business Week: Woman-owned gym in Phoenix; decorating your space with plants

Tricore in Phoenix says they combine "weights, cardio & Reformer Pilates for a full all-inclusive approach" to workouts.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re kicking off Small Business Week by featuring a women-owned gym in Phoenix that’s just celebrated five years in business. Tricore offers a blend of endurance, strength & mobility training in their classes Check them out near 16th Street and Indian School Road. Click/tap here to learn more.

Vert Plantworks

Vertplant Works specializes in "plantscaping" around Maricopa County

The Phoenix-based company creates living plant walls & other interior “plantscaping.” They’re custom-made & can work for indoor or exterior decoration. Click/tap here to learn more

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

This Phoenix shop helps you add living walls to your home or business
Small Business Week: Woman-owned gym in Phoenix sees great success
One Laveen student has accepted into four Ivy League schools!
Phoenix student gets accepted to 4 Ivy League schools; announces pick on National Decision Day
Queen of Clean talks treating laundry spots