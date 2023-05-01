Police identify body found in north Phoenix desert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified a woman’s body found in the desert over the weekend and have launched a homicide investigation into her death.
On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., officers were called about an injured person in the desert near Libby Street and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101. Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Lauren Heike, and she died at the scene. Police say Heike had trauma to her body.
Police are investigating Heike’s death as a homicide. Details on what led to her death are under investigation, and a suspect is still on the loose.
Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Phoenix police want to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call authorities if you see something suspicious.
