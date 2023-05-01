Police identify body found in north Phoenix desert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified a woman’s body found in the desert over the weekend and have launched a homicide investigation into her death.

On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., officers were called about an injured person in the desert near Libby Street and Mayo Boulevard, just south of Loop 101. Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Lauren Heike, and she died at the scene. Police say Heike had trauma to her body.

The woman was pronounced her dead at the scene. (Arizona's Family)

Police are investigating Heike’s death as a homicide. Details on what led to her death are under investigation, and a suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Phoenix police want to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to call authorities if you see something suspicious.

