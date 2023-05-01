110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix student gets accepted to 4 Ivy League schools; announces pick on National Decision Day

It's National Decision Day across the U.S. as students make decisions about their next academic steps!
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s National Decision Day, meaning that students from across America are about to make some life-altering decisions about the future of their academic journey.

One student from Betty Fairfax named Alani Goins came to Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about her experience being accepted into 4 separate Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Brown. While on the show, she announced her decision to attend Harvard University!

Goins said she plans to study psychology on a pre-med track with hopes to own her own psychiatry office. She plans to study mental illnesses, psychoanalysis, and other techniques to bring others the help that they need.

