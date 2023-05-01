Phoenix bakery giving away free cupcakes for Teacher Appreciation Week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - All week long, a Phoenix bakery is giving away free cupcakes in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week!

Teachers are often overlooked for all their contributions, so in order to pay it forward, Sugar & Lace Bakery has been giving away free cupcakes each May since 2018. For the next month, teachers can order cupcakes from the bakery’s Facebook page, put in how many cupcakes they need, and to pick them up. Keep in mind, teachers will need to present their school ID.

Around 160,000 cupcakes were distributed last year, and the bakery is hoping to give away even more this year. Tap/click here for the bakery’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.