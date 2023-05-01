110 ° Day Contest
Person dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix

Heavy traffic delays are expected near Christown Mall.
Heavy traffic delays are expected near Christown Mall.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that a pedestrian was walking when they were hit by a car just before 6 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. While details are extremely limited, authorities confirmed that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

No other information has been released, but traffic is expected to be restricted near the intersection. Valley Metro light rail service is not affected.

