Over $500,000 in winning lottery tickets sold at 2 Arizona gas stations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizona residents are now richer after Saturday night’s lottery drawing, and the Arizona Lottery says the winning tickets were sold at two gas stations.

The $421,000 jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Chevron in Casa Grande, located at 2012 N Trekell Road, with the winning numbers 3, 8, 13, 24, and 28.

A $100,000 ($50,000 w/Powerplay) Powerball ticket was sold at a Chevron in Rio Rico at 1041 Yavapai Drive. The Power Play 2 had the winning numbers: 1, 6, 53, 54, 57, and 65 with a Powerball: 8.

