110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Officer hospitalized after being assaulted in downtown Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen near the Panera Bread parking lot.
A heavy police presence could be seen near the Panera Bread parking lot.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was assaulted overnight in the downtown area.

Authorities tell Arizona’s Family that an officer was flagged down near Central and Thomas Road when they were assaulted by a suspect who then ran off. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officers later said that the suspect was caught and arrested but no other information. Details surrounding the alleged assault have not been made public, but detectives are actively interviewing witnesses trying to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes

Latest News

Aerial video shows fire damage throughout much of the building.
2nd alarm storage unit fire under investigation in Mesa
A quick trip to Scottsdale from Florida took a turn last November when Dan and Jessica Stites...
Florida couple visiting Scottsdale relives being hit by police officer
People returning to their vehicles after spending hours tubing down the river said they had a...
Thousands cool off at Salt River as temperatures rise, over 10 medical calls made
Couple visiting relives getting hit by Scottsdale police officer