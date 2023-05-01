Officer hospitalized after being assaulted in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was assaulted overnight in the downtown area.

Authorities tell Arizona’s Family that an officer was flagged down near Central and Thomas Road when they were assaulted by a suspect who then ran off. The officer, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officers later said that the suspect was caught and arrested but no other information. Details surrounding the alleged assault have not been made public, but detectives are actively interviewing witnesses trying to gather more information.

