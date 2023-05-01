110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after $3M worth of fentanyl shipped from Arizona to restaurant in Maine

Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, Maine, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail...
Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, Maine, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions.(Courtesy: Auburn Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate from Arizona that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered. Instead, they found a plastic tote that contained what law enforcement suspect is 14 kilograms (31 pounds) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 million, Auburn police Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said in a statement Saturday.

The tote had a shipping label with the restaurant’s address but the name of someone who did not work there. Employees who opened it saw what they thought looked like drugs, so they contacted police, Cougle said. The crate from Arizona that arrived in the Maine town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Portland was taken to the police department, where a chemical field examination confirmed it contained fentanyl.

About an hour later, the man whose name was on the shipment showed up looking for the crate and was arrested, police said. Jeremy Mercier, 41, of Auburn, was charged with drug offenses and for violating bail conditions. He is being held in a county jail without bail. It could not be determined if he had an attorney. Mercier previously spent time behind bars on a 2007 federal drug conviction, Cougle said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Cougle said he anticipates state and federal law enforcement getting involved.

Mike Peters, the co-owner of Mac’s Grill, told WMTW-TV in an email that he is glad the drugs did not make it to the streets. “The instances of overdose in our, and surrounding, communities is awful, and fentanyl seems to be front and center when it comes to fatalities,” he said. “It is very sad.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes

Latest News

FILE -- A group is seen passing out wet neck wraps, reusable water bottles, sunscreen, and...
Here’s how to find over 200 cooling stations around Maricopa County this summer
AP Photo -- Steven Tyler
Aerosmith announces ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour with Phoenix stop
Heavy traffic delays are expected near Christown Mall.
Person dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix
Phoenix police officer hospitalized after assault