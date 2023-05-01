Here’s how to find over 200 cooling stations around Maricopa County this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 200 cooling stations are opening up this week around Maricopa County as temperatures rapidly increase with summer fast approaching.

Every year, heat-related deaths and illnesses are top of mind with public health officials. Arizona’s blistering hot temperatures hit the 100-degree mark over the weekend and average temperatures for June and July frequently topple the 105-degree mark.

“According to a recently-released report from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, last year 425 individuals perished due to heat-associated deaths in the Maricopa region,” said Kenn Weise, mayor of Avondale. “It is critical for everyone to know the nearest places to go to get water or to cool down.

In Phoenix, the city is calling on residents to get loved ones to sign up for registered “wellness calls” throughout the season. It’s when a group of volunteers will call on to ensure they are safe and that their homes are cool, and if needed, direct them to their closest cooling station.

“Strengthening our community resources is crucial to reduce the public health impacts of extreme heat, and Phoenix is proud to be a major contributor to the regional Heat Relief Network,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We all have a role to play in spreading awareness of these resources and looking out for each other, and we will continue to develop urban cooling and heat response strategies,” she said.

Last week, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved over $4 million of extra funding to protect people experiencing homelessness from the heat this summer. Over 90% of that money is allocated to the biggest municipalities, including Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Peoria, and Scottsdale.

According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, the Heat Relief Network “was formed as a response to a heat wave in 2005 that resulted in more than 30 deaths among people experiencing homelessness in the Maricopa region,”

An interactive map listing all locations of the Heat Relief Network is available by clicking/tapping here.

