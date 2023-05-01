110 ° Day Contest
Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to visit NAU this week

Microsoft former executive Bill Gates will address NAU commencement crowds during Saturday's...
Microsoft former executive Bill Gates will address NAU commencement crowds during Saturday's commencement.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is coming to Northern Arizona University for commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 13!

Other guests include the executive director of Casa Pueblo Arturo A. Massol-Deyá, 2023 Foundation Teacher of the Year Ty White, and David P. Franke, a principal at Franke & Company. All four will be given honorary doctoral degrees from the university during the ceremonies as well.

NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said, “As NAU advances its mission to deliver equitable postsecondary value, we are honored to have the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as we seek to ensure that the talent and aspirations of people in Arizona and beyond are met with the opportunity to realize economic mobility and social impact — shaping a brighter future for themselves and the communities they represent.”

Gates transitioned to full-time foundation work in 2008 and has now spent more than 20 years working on global health, development, Alzheimer’s research, technology, and educational strategies. Gates will address attendees on the 13th, while Arturo A. Massol-Deyá, executive director of Casa Pueblo, will deliver the keynote address and receive his honorary doctorate on May 12.

Cruz Rivera said. “NAU is a university committed to climate action and social impact, and Arturo’s sincere commitment to pursuing social and environmental justice for the people of Puerto Rico reminds us of the impact determined dedication and unrelenting intentionality can have in driving meaningful change.”

Massol-Deyá's work with Casa Pueblo works to protect Puerto Rico’s watershed from open pit mining and a proposed gas pipeline. He has also worked tirelessly to improve the country’s forestry policy. After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, Massol-Deyá and Casa Pueblo founded a community assistance response project that works to ensure the country is less dependent on fossil fuels.

Ty White, the 2023 Arizona Education Foundation Teacher of the Year, will speak during the 4 p.m. May 12 ceremony. “Ty is an exceptional educator who has committed himself to advancing STEM and rural education for the betterment of communities in our state,” Cruz Rivera said.

White is an award-winning chemistry teacher at Willcox High School in Willcox, Arizona. He is also a founding board member of InSimEd and sponsors Willcox High School’s Science Club, the Solar Go-Kart Challenge, and the Knowledge Bowl. In 2020, he won the American Chemical Society Teacher of the Year Award for Southeast Arizona and the Rocky Mountain Region.

President of the Northern Arizona University Foundation board David P. Frank will deliver the keynote address on Saturday, May 13, during the 10 a.m. ceremony. Frank has underwritten thousands of investments and has served philanthropically to higher education goals across multiple universities.

