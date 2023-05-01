110 ° Day Contest
First Alert Weather Day: Red Flag Warning for much of Arizona

It's a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as dry and windy conditions lead to high fire danger. Valley high of 96.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona for dry and windy weather. Fire danger is especially high, as any new fires would have the ability to spread very quickly today, thanks to strong winds and low relative humidity. A Red Flag warning is in place for most of Southern and Central Arizona, including the Valley metro area from 11 am to 8 pm. During that time, look for winds out of the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour. Blowing dust is also possible today.

Strong high pressure that led to our first triple digit day of the year on Sunday is shifting east of Arizona. A low pressure system spinning off the California coast will be our main weather impact this week, bringing several days of windy weather and a cooling trend. Temperatures peak near 96 for your Monday in the Valley, but drop to the upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with low 80s likely on Thursday.

By Thursday, the storm system will likely begin to finally come onshore and push through the West, leading to a chance for light precipitation in Arizona’s high country. The Valley will likely stay dry. Temperatures will warm back to near normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s for next weekend.

