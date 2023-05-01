First Alert Weather Day brings high wildfire danger across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ridge of high pressure that brought us our first triple-digit readings of the year on Sunday has weakened and moved east. Now Arizona is under the influence of a strong upper-level low centered off the coast of California. That low is cut off from the main jet stream, meaning it will hang around for a few days before ejecting eastward. When that happens we’ll lose some of this wind and see high temperatures around 80 late in the week.

In the meantime, a First Alert continues for much of central Arizona, including the Valley, for elevated wildfire danger. Winds clocking in above 30 miles an hour, and gusting higher, combined with the dry conditions locally have raised the first alert. The Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect until 8 pm Monday night when winds will drop slightly and humidity levels will inch upward. Tuesday and Wednesday are also going to be very breezy days but at this point, we do not expect the wind to reach the fire danger criteria.

By Tuesday, look for highs in the upper-80s. By late week, we’ll see highs around 80. That’s well below average for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.