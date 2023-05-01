DPS: Man dead after impaired, unlicensed driver causes crash on Highway 87 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after DPS says an unlicensed, impaired driver caused a two-car crash earlier in April on Highway 87 in Mesa.

Around 8 p.m. on April 8, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to reports of a crash on State Route 87, near McDowell Road and Gilbert Road. Investigators say 26-year-old Hilario Ortiz Cruz was driving a Ford F-150 southbound while unlicensed and impaired under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

He allegedly lost control of the truck, crossed lanes, and hit a Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Harley Sellers. Both drivers were taken to a hospital where Sellers later died from his injuries. Ortiz Cruz was treated for his injuries and taken into federal custody. He faces various charges including manslaughter, DUI and extreme DUI.

