2nd alarm storage unit fire under investigation in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire investigators in Mesa are working to figure out what caused a large blaze to break out at a storage unit facility early Monday morning.

Mesa fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that someone was walking in the area of Greenfield and Main streets when they spotted smoke around 3:15 a.m. At that point, they called 911 and reported a fire. Officials explained that the number of storage units and vehicles surrounding the building made the firefight especially difficult. A firewall, however, wrapped around the units, helping the fire from spreading further. No injuries were reported, and no one was at the facility at the time of the fire.

“The biggest issue right now is access, just getting those hose lines back there and determining which unit it was in, because there’s no windows, so it’s all storage units so very difficult to determine how far the extent of the damage has gone or how far it’s extended,” said Mesa Fire Capt. Chris Tiller.

Details on the extent of the damage have not been made public, but video from Arizona’s Family drone shows damage to at least five units with fire damage on the roof of at least one building. An investigation remains underway.

