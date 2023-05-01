110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2nd alarm storage unit fire under investigation in Mesa

Fire investigators in Mesa are working to figure out what caused a large blaze to break out at a storage unit facility early Monday morning
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire investigators in Mesa are working to figure out what caused a large blaze to break out at a storage unit facility early Monday morning.

Mesa fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that someone was walking in the area of Greenfield and Main streets when they spotted smoke around 3:15 a.m. At that point, they called 911 and reported a fire. Officials explained that the number of storage units and vehicles surrounding the building made the firefight especially difficult. A firewall, however, wrapped around the units, helping the fire from spreading further. No injuries were reported, and no one was at the facility at the time of the fire.

“The biggest issue right now is access, just getting those hose lines back there and determining which unit it was in, because there’s no windows, so it’s all storage units so very difficult to determine how far the extent of the damage has gone or how far it’s extended,” said Mesa Fire Capt. Chris Tiller.

Details on the extent of the damage have not been made public, but video from Arizona’s Family drone shows damage to at least five units with fire damage on the roof of at least one building. An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
The Salt River has been covered with a white residue on its banks.
What’s the white residue on the banks of Salt River?
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes

Latest News

Heavy traffic delays are expected near Christown Mall.
Person dead after being being hit by a car in Phoenix
Phoenix police officer hospitalized after assault
Storage unit fire under investigation in Mesa
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Red Flag Warning for much of Arizona