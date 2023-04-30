Witness describes moments leading up to deadly crash in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Saturday morning, the Tolleson Police Department reported the driver killed in a fiery crash Friday night on Buckeye Road near 83rd Avenue was 19-year-old Gwendolyn Brooke Garcia. “As all human beings, we all care for each other, and it just sucks that that happened. Like it shook us up,” said Tyree Rhone.

Rhone said he was at a gas station at the intersection after leaving work on Friday. Then, just before 9 p.m., he said he heard an explosion. “But it sounded like a bomb, and I was like ‘What was that?’” said Rhone. He said he looked around and noticed flames coming from the tail end of a Fry’s semi-truck. He recorded the fire with his cellphone.

Tolleson Police said Garcia was speeding before rear-ending the trailer that was stopped at a red light. She was reported to be the only person in the car.

Rhone said he recorded a second video after crews arrived and the fire was put out. He got a closer look at the tragic scene. “It was just that back tire from underneath that semi right there and it was just terrible, all crushed in there. But when I was driving past it on the second video, it was just demolished,” said Rhone.

Rhone said he knew the driver was gone. Police confirmed Garcia was killed instantly due to the impact. “My heart goes out to her and her family. And I just feel bad that that did happen,” said Rhone.

Tolleson police are investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unknown if Garcia was impaired. The semi-truck driver was not hurt, and detectives do not believe they were impaired.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.