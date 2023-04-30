110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Witness describes moments leading up to deadly crash in Tolleson

Tyree Rhone said he was at a gas station at the intersection after leaving work on Friday when he heard an explosion.
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Saturday morning, the Tolleson Police Department reported the driver killed in a fiery crash Friday night on Buckeye Road near 83rd Avenue was 19-year-old Gwendolyn Brooke Garcia. “As all human beings, we all care for each other, and it just sucks that that happened. Like it shook us up,” said Tyree Rhone.

Rhone said he was at a gas station at the intersection after leaving work on Friday. Then, just before 9 p.m., he said he heard an explosion. “But it sounded like a bomb, and I was like ‘What was that?’” said Rhone. He said he looked around and noticed flames coming from the tail end of a Fry’s semi-truck. He recorded the fire with his cellphone.

Tolleson Police said Garcia was speeding before rear-ending the trailer that was stopped at a red light. She was reported to be the only person in the car.

Rhone said he recorded a second video after crews arrived and the fire was put out. He got a closer look at the tragic scene. “It was just that back tire from underneath that semi right there and it was just terrible, all crushed in there. But when I was driving past it on the second video, it was just demolished,” said Rhone.

Rhone said he knew the driver was gone. Police confirmed Garcia was killed instantly due to the impact. “My heart goes out to her and her family. And I just feel bad that that did happen,” said Rhone.

Tolleson police are investigating the cause of the crash. It’s unknown if Garcia was impaired. The semi-truck driver was not hurt, and detectives do not believe they were impaired.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Don't forget to take your time coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor asks travelers to use alternate entrances due to traffic
According to flight tracker websites, it appears helicopter pilots are cutting corners when...
Phoenix neighborhood ‘fed up’ with noise from police helicopters taking shortcuts over their homes
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Dr. Daniel Gold is facing several charges, including burglary, fraud schemes and ID theft.
Scottsdale dentist accused of fraud and stealing personal information from patients

Latest News

Witness describes moments leading up to deadly crash in Tolleson
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest
The CDC report showed that Maricopa County had the most cases of the virus than any other...
Maricopa County records highest West Nile Virus outbreak in 2021, CDC says
Police say the driver left his vehicle, ran off, and has not been found.
Man pushing motorcycle across road dead after hit-and-run in Mesa