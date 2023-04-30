Suns struggle in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals falling to Denver Nuggets, 125-107

DENVER, CO (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns couldn’t stop the Nuggets and Denver cruised to a Game 1 win in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, 125-107. Nuggets outscored the Suns 37-19 in the second quarter and Phoenix never got close after that. Phoenix looks to even up the series on Monday for Game 2 in Denver.

Kevin Durant brought the energy, getting three blocks to go along with his 29 points and 14 rebounds. Booker didn’t go off like he did last round but still had 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

After a close first quarter, the Nuggets pulled ahead and outscored the Suns 37-19 in the second quarter giving them a huge cushion at halftime. Aaron Gordon has 16 points, Jamal Murray is at 14 and Nikola Jokic has 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nuggets pulled away in the second half. Murray had a game high of 34 points. While Jokic had 24 points with 19 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.