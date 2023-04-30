Phoenix fire extinguishes blaze in north Phoenix antique shop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters were able to put out a blaze in an empty north Phoenix antique store on Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Phoenix Fire responded to a report from a concerned driver claiming a business near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue had caught fire. Crews found a heavy fire inside the building when they arrived and were eventually able to fully extinguish it.

No one was injured in the process, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.