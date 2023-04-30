Near-record heat today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be the hottest day this week and the hottest day of the year so far! Look for an afternoon high of 102 degrees in Phoenix, which would mark our first triple-digit day of 2023. It would also tie the record high for this date.

Big weather changes are on the way over this upcoming week. Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day with strong winds and dry conditions expected. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Valley from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday for strong winds and very low relative humidity down to 9%. Winds will be nearly 15 miles per hour during the morning hours, picking up to 25 miles per hour during the afternoon tomorrow, and could even reach 35 miles per hour. Fire danger will be especially high across the state.

Strong southerly winds are expected most of this week. High pressure centered to our east and low pressure sitting on the California coast will create a setup that drives windy and cooler conditions through until Friday. Temperatures should come down to the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday in the Valley and should drop to the low 80s by Thursday. We’ll start to climb again and be in the upper 80s by next Saturday, which is near normal for this time of year in the Valley.

At this point, rain is unlikely this week in the Valley, but we’ll watch for any changes toward the end of the week when a few scattered showers are possible in the mountains of the state.

