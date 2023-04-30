Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcycle driver has been hospitalized after a major crash in Phoenix.

Phoenix police have closed the intersection near 35th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive in north Phoenix, near Deer Valley, after a crash between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is expected to take several hours, so drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

