Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious crash in Phoenix

The motorcyclist was taken from the scene in critical condition.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcycle driver has been hospitalized after a major crash in Phoenix.

Phoenix police have closed the intersection near 35th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive in north Phoenix, near Deer Valley, after a crash between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is expected to take several hours, so drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

