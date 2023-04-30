Man arrested after overnight shooting in Tolleson area

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested after an overnight shooting in west Phoenix, near Tolleson.

20-year-old Jordan Johnson was arrested after allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a man around 1 a.m. Sunday. Phoenix Police responded to reports that a man had been shot in a parking lot of a business near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. When they arrived, officers found a man at the scene with serious injuries from the incident and took him to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses in the area were able to help officers identify and find Johnson for his arrest. No further details are available yet.

