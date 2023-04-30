110 ° Day Contest
First Alert Weather Day Monday for high fire danger in Arizona

Phoenix reached 102 degrees Sunday evening, which makes today the first triple digits of the year. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix reached 102 degrees Sunday evening, which makes today the first triple digits of the year, but we also tied our record of 102 set back in 1943!

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Monday as we have big changes this week. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will approach the state, which will change our weather pattern this week.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected nearly every day this week, with the strongest wind being Monday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Monday for southern Arizona, including the Valley. With hot temps, low relative humidity, and strong winds, a fire could spread easily. With this system, it will also cool our temperatures throughout the week. We go from 96 Monday to 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, then to only 80 degrees Thursday.

