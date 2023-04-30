Body found in desert area in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A body was found in a desert area in a north Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of an injured person found around 10:45 a.m. near 65th Place and Libby Street. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in a desert area outside of a neighborhood nearby and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating, and no further information is available yet.

