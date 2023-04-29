Woman shoots boyfriend at house near Marcos de Niza High School

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after his girlfriend shot him at a house near a high school in Tempe on Friday afternoon, police said. It happened just behind Marcos de Niza High School near Rural and Guadalupe roads. According to investigators, a woman got into a fight with her boyfriend and then shot him. Police said she left the house and called 911. The high school was briefly put on lockdown while officers cleared the area, but it has been lifted.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t said if the woman was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second domestic violence fight to end in a shooting in the Valley on Friday. Just after 10 a.m. in Buckeye, police say a woman shot her husband multiple times. He should survive. Two children were at home during the shooting. No arrests have been made in that case.

Glendale police released a portion of surveillance video that shows a man dressed in black enter a store, then run out less than a minute later.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.