Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
(General Mills)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:52 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - General Mills is recalling four varieties of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national voluntary recall is for 2 and 5-pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour, as well as 5 and 10-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The products have better if used by dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella infantis.”

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration say consumers should not eat foods with raw flour.

